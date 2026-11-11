Panchang Today, November 11, 2026: Shukla Dwitiya under Anuradha Nakshatra
Panchang November 11 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, November 11, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 11, 2026, in New Delhi favours thoughtful communication, patient cooperation and careful preparation, with a practical emphasis on checking details and weighing mixed timing indications before making an important commitment.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:40 am
|Sunset
|5:29 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|12:05 pm to 1:26 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:54 am to 5:47 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Bhai Dooj
Basis: Kartika Shukla Dwitiya
|Yama Dwitiya
Basis: Kartika Shukla Dwitiya
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Budhvar provides a useful frame for communication, learning and attention to detail. Read alongside Shukla Dwitiya, it suggests approaching developing plans through manageable steps rather than trying to settle everything at once. For readers using the Panchang as a daily guide, this combination can support drafting, discussion and the patient work of bringing an idea into clearer shape. Anuradha adds a traditional emphasis on cooperation and the care needed to sustain an association. Its practical application is to notice whether responsibilities are shared fairly and whether expectations have actually been discussed. The Moon in Scorpio offers a reflective counterpoint: a reason to examine a matter carefully without treating an unspoken concern as established fact. Taken together, these indications may be used as a reminder to combine clear expression with discretion. They are not a prediction of how the day will unfold. The most useful approach is to ask precise questions, keep commitments realistic and leave room for another person's explanation.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day's traditional emphasis on communication and cooperation to organise discussions around clear questions and achievable next steps. Before a meeting, separate confirmed information from assumptions and identify who is responsible for each task. For an important decision, compare the available options in writing rather than relying on the confidence of a presentation. A favourable timing label should not replace checks on costs, terms or practical readiness. Where a new commitment can wait, use the timing guidance alongside ordinary scheduling needs. Work already under way can be approached steadily, with room to correct details before they become larger problems.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Anuradha and the Scorpio Moon can be read as an invitation to balance commitment with thoughtful listening. In everyday relationships, this may mean asking what someone intended before responding to what you think they meant. Keep sensitive conversations specific: discuss the particular concern rather than collecting older disagreements into one exchange. If a shared plan needs attention, agree on one practical step that both people can manage. Discretion is useful, but silence need not stand in for an explanation. A calm, direct question may serve a relationship better than repeated guessing.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may find a short period of quiet reflection useful before the day's demands gather pace. Consider what genuinely needs attention, which decisions require more information and which concerns can be set aside for now. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it familiar and unhurried rather than adding an elaborate practice. Reflection can also be practical: note one responsibility you want to fulfil carefully and one conversation that deserves patience. The aim is not to obtain certainty about the day, but to begin with a clearer sense of your own priorities.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 11, 2026, Wednesday (Budhvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dwitiya until 3:53 pm; then Shukla Tritiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Anuradha until 11:37 am; then Jyeshtha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Atiganda until 3:39 am, Thursday; then Sukarma
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 3:53 pm; then Taitila until 4:58 am, Thursday; then Gara until 6:09 pm, Thursday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:54 am
|5:47 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:21 am
|6:40 am
|Amrit Kalam
|4:32 am, Thursday
|6:18 am, Thursday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:29 pm
|5:55 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:29 pm
|6:48 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:39 pm
|12:31 am, Thursday
|Sarvartha Siddhi Yog
|6:40 am
|11:37 am
|Amrit Siddhi Yog
|6:40 am
|11:37 am
|Siddha Yog
|6:40 am
|3:53 pm
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:54 am to 5:47 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review priorities, consider an unresolved question or make space for an established personal practice. There is no need to fit several activities into the interval. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and the other listed favorable Yog periods may also be considered when arranging a flexible task. However, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog occurs alongside Aadal Yog, so their simultaneous traditional indications are mixed. Neither should be read as cancelling the other. Use these references as one part of planning, alongside preparation, other people's availability and the actual demands of the task. A timing preference need not become pressure to act before you are ready.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|12:05 pm
|1:26 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|10:43 am
|12:05 pm
|Yamaganda
|8:01 am
|9:22 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|11:43 am
|12:26 pm
|Varjyam
|5:51 pm
|7:36 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|11:38 am
|6:41 am, Thursday
|Aadal Yog
|6:40 am
|11:37 am
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:40 am
|Sunset
|5:29 pm
|Moonrise
|8:27 am
|Moonset
|6:46 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|12:22 pm to 1:47 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|12:05 pm to 1:26 pm
|Bengaluru
|12:03 pm to 1:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|11:59 am to 1:25 pm
|Chennai
|11:52 am to 1:19 pm
|Ahmedabad
|12:23 pm to 1:46 pm
|Pune
|12:18 pm to 1:43 pm
|Kolkata
|11:20 am to 12:43 pm
|Jaipur
|12:10 pm to 1:32 pm
|Kochi
|12:09 pm to 1:36 pm
|Lucknow
|11:50 am to 1:12 pm
|Indore
|12:10 pm to 1:33 pm
|Guwahati
|11:06 am to 12:29 pm
|Chandigarh
|12:06 pm to 1:26 pm
|Surat
|12:22 pm to 1:46 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|11:40 am to 1:05 pm
|Nagpur
|11:57 am to 1:21 pm
|Coimbatore
|12:06 pm to 1:33 pm
|Varanasi
|11:41 am to 1:04 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|11:30 am to 12:54 pm
For readers guided by the Panchang, the practical approach is to prepare carefully, speak clearly and keep timing preferences in proportion. Choose one task to advance, one detail to verify and one conversation to handle patiently. Let the day's traditional guidance support sound judgement rather than replace it.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More