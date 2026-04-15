Wage rumour fuels Faridabad protest, highway blocked briefly, 23 held

At least 600 workers of a manufacturing plant in Faridabad’s Sector 37 continued their protests on Tuesday, seeking wage hikes, reportedly over false information that Uttar Pradesh had announced higher wages for workers, officers aware of the matter said. The protests started around 7am, with workers blocking the Agra-Delhi highway between 7.15am and 7.30am, and disrupting traffic for a short while. Police deployed in Sector 37 on Tuesday to pacify workers. (HT)

The police detained 23 persons and dispersed the crowd by noon, officers said.

Ajay Pal, deputy labour commissioner, Faridabad, said he held a meeting with a delegation of the protesting workers at the spot to resolve the confusion.

“We showed them the gazette notification of the Haryana and UP government after which they believed that the minimum wage of ₹15,220 for unskilled worker announced Haryana government was higher,” he said, adding the protest ended by noon.

Vikram Singh, one of the workers who was involved in the Tuesday’s protest, said, “One of the reasons of the agitation on second consecutive day was rumours of difference between minimum wage of unskilled workers announced by Haryana and UP government. The other factor was that the company is not treating them as semi-skilled or skilled workers even after working for five to eight years.”

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that 23 aggressive workers, including eight women, were detained at the spot. “They were taken into preventive detention under sections 126 and 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and were later freed from the Sarai Khawaja police station on personal bonds,” he said.

“Besides, an FIR was registered against several unidentified men and women workers for blocking the highway during their protest on Tuesday morning. Situation is presently peaceful,” he said.

To be sure, protests in neighbouring Noida also continued outside a manufacturing facility of the same company on Monday, with at least 3,000 workers taking part and leading to violent incidents.

Yadav said that patrolling and surveillance have been increased and at least 1,500 police personnel are on standby. “Forces are deployed at several locations in industrial area in Faridabad as precautionary measure looking at the situation,” he said.

Faridabad deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha urged everyone not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information on social media. “We urge all to rely solely on government notifications and other official sources. Unverified information is causing confusion,” he said.

Meanwhile in Gurugram, police officers headed by deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) Prabina P and labour department officials held meetings with factory and warehouse owners, contractors and workers in IMT Manesar, Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, Jamalpur and Bilaspur on Tuesday, asking them to ensure a minimum wage hike of workers.

“Strict directions have been given to them to enforce minimum wage hike notification of Haryana government, ensure transparent and avoid misbehaviour with workers at any cost,” she said.

Protests broke out in Bilaspur but were contained soon, after officials met with them, police said.