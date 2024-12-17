Waiter shot dead in Faridabad for refusing snacks, 3 arrested

A 39-year-old man who was employed as a waiter at a wedding in Faridabad Sector 49 was shot dead after he refused to serve snacks to a group of guests, police officers said on Monday, adding that three people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The waiter was shot in the left side of the chest and collapsed at the spot (File Photo)

Police said Mohammad Mubarakh alias Badshah, a resident of Adarsh Colonyin Faridabad, was murdered on Friday night. They identified the arrested accused as Mohit Kumar, 25, and Monu Kumar, 24, of Sainik Colony in Sector 49, and Pankaj Kumar, 30, of Aurangabad in Palwal.

Giving details of the case, police said Mubarakh was serving food at the reception of Jai Lakhani, 26, in Sainik Colony on Friday.

“Mohit and Monu and a few other friends were drinking alcohol during the reception. They had made Mubarakh bring snacks 10-12 times, till he finally got annoyed and refused to bring any more snacks,” a senior officer said.

The officer said Monu told Mohit to teach Mubarakh a “lesson”.

“At this point, Mohit pulled out a country-made gun and opened fire. The waiter was shot in the left side of the chest and collapsed at the spot. A few guests rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

On a complaint by Mubarakh’s uncle Imran Khan, a first information report was registered against the suspects under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Arms Act at the Dabua police station on Saturday.

Investigators said Mohit and Monu fled the spot, but were arrested by the DLF crime branch unit from Faridabad by Saturday morning. Pankaj, who had helped Mohit purchase the gun, was arrested from his house in Palwal on Sunday, police said.

Faridabad police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said they are yet to arrest the person who sold Mohit the gun.