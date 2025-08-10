Wanted criminal nabbed after shootout with Faridabad cops

A 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and assault was injured in an encounter with Faridabad Police’s crime branch team at IMT Faridabad late Friday night, officials said on Saturday. Raids are underway to locate and apprehend the man’s associates, who remain at large. (File photo)

The suspect, identified as Bharat alias Bholu, originally from Kacheda in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, often took shelter in Friends’ Colony, Faridabad, officials said, adding that he was carrying a ₹5,000 reward announced by Haryana Police.

According to investigators, Bharat had been on the run for over a month following a violent attack on property dealer Sumer Nagar, 44, of Tigaon. Police said that Bharat and his associates assaulted Nagar over a dispute involving a plot of land, breaking bones in all four of his limbs in the process.

The dispute arose when Nagar, who was handling the sale of the property, refused to let Bharat forcibly seize it. Nagar remains bedridden due to his injuries.

ACP (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said police received a tip-off that Bharat was travelling from Sotai to Machhgar village through IMT Faridabad. “When the team tried to intercept him, Bharat attempted to flee on his motorcycle. After losing balance and falling, he opened fire on police personnel,” Dahiya said.

One of Bharat’s bullets struck the bullet-proof jacket of a pursuing policeman. Crime branch sub-inspector Raj Singh then fired back after issuing warnings, hitting Bharat in the right leg. The suspect was overpowered and taken into custody.

Police rushed him to the government hospital in Ballabhgarh for treatment. He will be formally arrested once declared medically fit. From the encounter site, officers recovered a country-made pistol, four empty and two live bullet cartridges, a motorcycle, and other items.

An FIR has been lodged against Bharat under sections related to attempt to murder, obstruction of a public servant in discharge of duty, possession of illegal firearms, and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Ballabhgarh Sadar police station.

Officials said Bharat already had at least five criminal cases registered against him in Faridabad, including charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery, and assault. Raids are underway to locate and apprehend his associates, who remain at large.