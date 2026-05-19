Wanted murder accused arrested after shootout with Faridabad police team

A wanted criminal accused in a murder case was arrested after a shootout with the crime branch team at Bhupani in Faridabad early Monday, police said. An assistant sub-inspector survived after a bullet struck his bullet-proof jacket during the encounter. (File photo)

Police said the suspect, a resident of Molarband in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, had been absconding since April 10 after allegedly stabbing 25-year-old Sachin Mehra to death outside a hotel in Sector-37.

According to police, the suspect allegedly killed Sachin over his friendship with a woman with whom the accused wanted to be friends.

ACP (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said police received a tip-off regarding the suspect’s movement on the master road in Bhupani, following which vehicle checking was initiated. “The crime branch team spotted a suspect approaching on a motorcycle and waved him to slow down when he suddenly opened fire three rounds targeting the cops,” he said.

Dahiya said two bullets struck a police vehicle while another hit assistant sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar, who survived because he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket. “Cops also retaliated after a warning to stop fleeing and surrender. However, the suspect didn’t listen when he was shot in the right leg, after which he was overpowered and sent to the Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the suspect would be formally arrested after being declared fit by doctors.

Police said a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, three empty cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot. Officers said at least three criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and assault, were registered against the suspect at different police stations in Faridabad.

On the complaint of a crime branch officer, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act at Bhupani police station on Monday.