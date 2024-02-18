Water supply hit in Sohna Road, other sectors after GMDA master pipeline develops leak

Water supply in several areas in the city was disrupted on Sunday after a master water pipeline of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) developed a leak the day before near Hero Honda Chowk. Residents in Sectors 45, 46, Sector 47 and areas around Sohna Road and Badshahpur said that they had not received any water and had to depend on stored water. GMDA on Saturday evening had said that a leakage had been detected in the 1600mm master water supply pipeline of the authority near Hero Honda Chowk. (Parveen Kumar.HT Photo)

Surender Kaushik, former president, Sector 45 RWA said that there was no water supply in the area on Sunday due to the damage to the GMDA pipeline. “Most of the houses in the Sector have multiple families and tenants and the population density is high. The stored water was exhausted on Sunday and we hope things will become normal from Monday onwards or we will face water shortage,” he said.

“Repair work is being done by a GMDA team. During this period while repair work is underway, water supply to Boosting Station-51 has been suspended, due to which, water supply in Sectors 42 to 74 and Village Badshahpur will be disrupted,” GMDA officials said.

RK Yadav, president, Sector 46 RWA said that water supply had been hit in the sector on Sunday as demand for water was high due to a large number of residential and commercial buildings. “Some of the residents had to call tankers to get water. We hope the situation improves by Monday,” he said.

Residents of colonies on Sohna Road such as Malibu Towne, Tulip Ivory and Tulip Orange also complained about lack of water on Sunday.

When asked about the matter, a GMDA spokesperson on Sunday evening said that repair work of the water pipeline at Hero Honda Chowk had been completed. “The repair work for plugging the leakage detected in the 1600 mm pipeline near Hero Honda Chowk stands completed by GMDA team. Water supply from Chandu Budhera plant to Boosting Station Sector 51 has been restored,” the spokesperson said.

“The water supply in affected areas will gradually improve from Monday onwards,” said a GMDA official.