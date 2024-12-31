Weapons, drugs trade flourish amid crackdowns in Gurugram

Illegal activities involving drugs, weapons, and illicit liquor thrived in Gurugram throughout 2024, police data revealed, despite increased vigilance and stringent measures by law enforcement. The illegal drug trade also expanded, with the police arresting 378 suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in 270 cases. (File Photo)

In a year marked by a surge in criminal activities, Gurugram Police apprehended 336 people with 240 illegal firearms — including 204 country-made pistols.

“Illegal arms suppliers remain a significant challenge,” said assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Dahiya. “We continue to intensify our efforts to dismantle their networks.”

The illegal drug trade also expanded, with the police arresting 378 suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in 270 cases. Authorities seized 1,838 kg of marijuana, 52 kg of charas, 613g of heroin, 505g of smack, 35g of cocaine, and various other banned substances, including 16,416 capsules and 300 kg of other contraband.

“The scale of the drug operations we have uncovered is alarming,” said Dahiya. “Our teams are focused on breaking the supply chains.”

Illicit liquor smuggling also surged, with 2,093 individuals arrested and 140,999 bottles of illegal liquor seized. Additionally, 3,250 litres of raw liquor were confiscated. Gambling and betting operations led to the arrest of 615 accused, with ₹12.45 lakh recovered in cash.

Prostitution rings disguised as spa centres continued to operate in Gurugram, resulting in the arrest of 24 individuals in eight cases under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Gurugram Police maintained that their efforts have significantly disrupted criminal activities. “In 2024, we achieved considerable success in apprehending those who violated local and special laws,” said Dahiya. “However, the persistence of these crimes highlights the need for sustained action and community involvement.”