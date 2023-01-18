Western disturbances expected to cause rain in Ggm from Friday

Scattered to light rain is likely in the city on Thursday and Friday, owing to the effect of two western disturbances that are expected in the western Himalayan region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city was 2.7 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday, which was a slightly more than the minimum temperature of 2.4°C that was recorded on Monday and Tuesday.

However, a weather station situated on the outskirts of the city near the Aravallis, recorded a minimum temperature of -0.2°C on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

Manmohan Singh, director of IMD Chandigarh, said it was quite possible that the temperature on the outskirts of Gurugram had dropped below zero.

“We have recorded the minimum temperature in the negative at other places in Haryana and Punjab this year,” he said.

The city’s maximum temperature was 17.6°C on Wednesday, also slightly up from 17.3°C on Tuesday.

IMD officials said cold wave conditions were observed in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana on Wednesday but they are likely to abate in the coming days.

Singh said rain in Gurugram and other parts of Haryana is expected in two phases due to the effect of western disturbances. He said the first phase of the western disturbance will start on Thursday and another disturbance is expected on Friday, which will show its effect till January 24, IMD said.

“The first spell of rain is likely on Thursday and Friday. Another spell is expected on January 23 and January 24. From Thursday, the minimum temperature will start to rise,” he said, adding that there will be no more effect of the cold wave in Gurugram from Friday.

As per the IMD, cloudy sky conditions were expected to prevail till January 24 with spells of rain, thundershowers or thunderstorms.

IMD officials said the minimum temperature may rise up to 11°C by January 24. The maximum temperature may rise up to 20°C by January 20 after which there is a forecast of a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees.