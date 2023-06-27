A day after a 53-year-old tailor was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Badshahpur’s Bada Bazar locality, police on Tuesday arrested his 39-year-old wife and her paramour on charges of killing the man so that they could start a life together. Wife and paramour held for tailor’s murder in Gurugram

Police identified the suspects as Savita and Ashish (29) and said they working as teachers at a private school in Badshahpur and came in contact about two years ago.

They said the couple had three daughters aged 18, 19 and 21 years. They said Savita was a teacher since the past eight years and taught kindergarten students.Ashish joined her school two years ago and taught science and mathematics to students of classes 7 and 8

Police said Savita tried to get her 21-year-old daughter married to Ashish but that did not materialise. Later, the two became close and allegedly started an affair, said investigators.

Investigators said that after her arrest, Savita allegedly told the police that her husband Madhusudan Singhla was an alcoholic and used to assault her daily after returning home. She told police that she was not happy in her married life and so she started a relationship with Ashish. She allegedly admitted that they hatched the conspiracy about one week to get rid of Singhla so that they could start a life together.

Singhla was found lying in a pool of blood at his residence by their daughter when she had returned home around 2.30pm on Monday.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime-I), said Savita rang Ashish after which he reached her residence with an iron pipe and a sharp-edged weapon hidden inside an umbrella.

“After gaining entry, Ashish hit Singhla hard on his head multiple times causing him to collapse. Later, he slit Singhla’s throat four times to ensure that he died. Thereafter, the duo together ransacked the house and exited the spot, leaving the main door open to make it look like a robbery-murder and mislead the police. All these things unfolded between 1pm and 2pm,” Dahiya said, adding the deceased’s mother and his brother were on the first floor of the house at the time.

The ACP said from the autopsy report, it surfaced that Ashish had hit Singhla so hard on the head that the skull had fractured.

Dahiya said in the course of investigation, they found CCTV camera footage in which Savita and Ashish were spotted leaving the house together around the same time as the murder. The couple’s three daughters were quizzed and they told police that Ashish was a frequent visitor to their home.

“From technical investigation, it became clear that Savita was in constant touch with Ashish. Both of them were quizzed after which they admitted to murdering Singhla. They were arrested on Tuesday,” Dahiya said, adding that Savita was unhappy with her marriage as she was frequently assaulted by the deceased.

Police said both suspects were taken on police remand for detailed interrogation and recovery of murder weapons.