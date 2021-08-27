With help of special cameras, cops to issue e-challan to violators for jumping red light at 25 points in Gurugram

There are 25 points in the city now where jumping a red light will lead to a challan being issued against the offending vehicle, even if a traffic police marshall is nowhere in sight.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Gurugram traffic police have installed red light violation detection cameras (RLVD) that monitor these crossings 24/7, and a system now automatically generates the challan and alerts the vehicle owner via text message.

Although the first such e-challan was issued by Gurugram traffic police in March, the system’s coverage was extended only last week.

As per traffic police officers, RLVD cameras are placed at different corners of a junction or crossing. As soon a traffic signal turns red, the RLVD camera at that end goes online and captures the image or footage of an offending vehicle.

Gurugram traffic police deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ravinder Singh Tomar said that the cameras are equipped with number plate readers that transmits the information to the system that generates the e-challan and sends the text alert to the owner.

Feeds from all cameras are monitored at the traffic police tower in Sushant Lok 1 and the GMDA’s integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, he added.

“The RLVD cameras are a big help to the Gurugram traffic police in monitoring traffic signal violations. It will also help reduce accidents on these stretches as drivers will be wary of jumping a signal,” said Tomar.

According to the Gurugram traffic police, jumping a traffic signal will attract a penalty of ₹5,000 at the first instance, and ₹10,000 for a subsequent offence.

Some of the prominent locations where RLVD cameras have been installed include Bakhtawar Chowk, Rezangla Chowk, MG Road, Galleria Market, IFFCO Chowk metro station, HUDA City Centre, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and IMT Chowk.

At a few of these locations, existing cameras were upgraded with the RLVD feature, said GMDA officials, as part of the Smart City initiative of installing 2,000 cameras across the city for surveillance.

“So far, we have installed 230 RLVD cameras across 25 locations, and work on installing the cameras at the remaining five locations is ongoing. In total, there will be around 315 such cameras,” said Kapil Bardeja, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Vehant Technologies, GMDA’s subcontractor for the RLVD project.

GMDA officials said similar cameras are expected to be installed at Khushboo Chowk, Pataudi Chowk, Basai flyover Ambedkar Chowk and Sitaram Singla Chowk by the end of next month.

Urban transport systems design expert Sewa Ram said that apart from relying on technology, Gurugram could do with some simple solutions too.

“Besides enforcement, the GMDA and traffic police need to ensure that proper markings are made at the 25 points. Lanes, stop lines, and zebra crossings should be properly marked and painted so that a violation can be easily spotted, on the basis of which e-challan can be generated,” said Ram who is also a faculty at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi.