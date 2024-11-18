Woman, 24, stabbed 12 times in Sohna, 1 held

A 24-year-old woman from Kherla village in Sohna was critically injured after being stabbed at least a dozen times by her neighbour on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. The incident occurred around 2pm as the woman was entering her house after returning from shopping. The victim, who was set to get married on November 24, remains in a serious condition. (Representational image)

Inspector Jagjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar Sohna police station, said the woman, whose identity is being withheld by police, was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 69, where her condition is reported as stable but serious. “The suspect, Jitesh Kumar, was arrested from Sohna within a few hours of the attack,” Singh added.

Hearing her cries for help, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot, prompting Kumar to flee, police said. The victim, who was scheduled to get married on November 24, remains in a serious condition.

Police investigations revealed that Kumar allegedly held a grudge against the woman and her family over a two-year incident. “About two years ago, the suspect had misbehaved with the victim. Her two brothers assaulted him, and she also hit him with a stick. He felt publicly humiliated and had been seeking revenge since,” Singh said.

The SHO said Kumar initially planned to attack one of the woman’s brothers. “On Sunday, the suspect was waiting for her brother. However, upon seeing the victim, he changed his plan and attacked her instead. He stabbed her multiple times as she was entering the house,” Singh added.

An FIR was registered against Kumar at Sadar Sohna police station under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday night, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother. The suspect was produced in a city court on Monday and has been taken on police remand for interrogation and recovery of the knife used in the attack.