Woman alleges sexual assault by Gurugram dentist during a visit

A dentist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while treating her inside his dental clinic in New Colony in Sector 7, Gurugram, police said on Wednesday. The 33-year-old accused, who owned a dental clinic in the area for the last several years, was arrested on Tuesday after an FIR was registered at New Colony police station, they added. Police say clinic had no camera inside treatment room; investigation underway and chargesheet to be filed after recording statements and evidence. (File Photo)

Police said the complainant is a 31-year-old woman living with her family in Sector 4 Phase II. According to investigators, the woman visited the clinic with her husband between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday due to dental pain when the alleged incident took place. A senior police officer said she was unable to react at the time as she was in shock and under the partial influence of oral anaesthesia. The officer said that once she returned home, she shared the whole ordeal with her husband, adding that the dentist had repeatedly touched her inappropriately while treating her.

Police said the couple later returned to the clinic and confronted the dentist, who apologised and urged them not to file a complaint. The woman submitted a written complaint at New Colony police station on Monday, following which the dentist was booked and arrested the next day and was granted bail afterwards.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered under section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “There is CCTV footage where the victim was seen entering the dentist’s chamber for treatment while the husband was seated outside. Though there was no CCTV camera inside the chamber, the couple had a video recorded after the incident in which the dentist had apologised to them,” he said, adding that a chargesheet will be filed soon.