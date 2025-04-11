Woman dies, friend hurt as car hits electric pole in Gurugram

A 29-year-old woman died, and her 24-year-old friend was critically injured after their car crashed into a roadside electric pole while trying to avoid a stray animal on the Faridabad-Gurugram road around 3.45am on Thursday, police said. The mangled car after the crash. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Manisha Gora of Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, while the injured, Kartik Wadhwa of Faridabad, was reportedly driving the car, said investigators. The accident occurred while the two were returning to Faridabad after partying at a Gurugram club.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “The airbags of the Baleno deployed, but the woman suffered internal injuries that led to her death. The accident took place near Paras Quartiers, and locals alerted the police control room. Police from the Gawal Pahadi police post responded immediately.”

Police said the victims were pulled from the wrecked vehicle and rushed to a private hospital in Sushant Lok, where Gora succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Wadhwa remains hospitalised.

According to police, Wadhwa told investigators that a stray cattle suddenly appeared on the road, forcing him to swerve sharply and lose control of the vehicle. Gora was reportedly in the event management business, and Wadhwa works in the water supply sector across Delhi and Faridabad.

“The duo had partied in Gurugram and were returning early Thursday. It’s not yet confirmed whether either of them had consumed alcohol. This will be clarified after the autopsy and blood report,” Kumar said.

An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is underway based on Wadhwa’s statement. The woman’s body was handed over to her family after an autopsy on Thursday afternoon.