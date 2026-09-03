Woman gives birth outside locked health centre in Faridabad

The Faridabad health department has issued show-cause notices to medical officers of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dhauj after a woman allegedly gave birth outside the facility’s locked entrance in the early hours of Sunday, officials said on Wednesday. Representative file (iStock)

The notices, signed by the chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Jayant Ahuja, were sent on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 3.30am when the woman, a resident of Bali village, was taken to the PHC by her family after she developed labour pains. According to her husband’s complaint to the health department, the family found the health centre’s main gate locked and could not find a doctor or nursing staff on duty. Health department officials, citing the husband, said the woman and her family had to wait outside as no security guard or nursing staff could be found near the facility.

As her labour intensified, the woman delivered the baby at the PHC entrance without the presence of any medical professional, officials told HT citing the complaint. A video recorded by family members during the incident surfaced on social media two days later, bringing the matter to the health department’s attention, they added.

The family told the health department that they searched for medical staff after reaching the PHC but found no one, officials told HT. The woman’s husband alleged that no health worker reached the spot for nearly half an hour after the delivery. A peon was subsequently called, following which the gate was opened and the mother and newborn were admitted to the ward, the family alleged.

The family further alleged that nursing staff arrived nearly an hour after the mother and child were admitted, following which medical personnel examined and treated them.

Dr Rajesh Pali, Senior Medical Officer, Faridabad told HT, “There was serious lack of communication between the medical officer and the staff nurse at the PHC, and the a letter has been issued to the medical officers asking them to explain the reasons behind their absence.”

According to Dr Pali, the PHC has four nursing staff and two medical officers. One nursing staff member was on leave and another on deputation duty to another PHC. He said deployment of a security guard during the night had been suggested following the incident.

“Action will be taken against those who are responsible once we receive the answers from the medical officers at the PHC,” Pali added. Health officials said the mother and child were normal after treatment and were later discharged.