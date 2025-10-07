Woman housekeeping executive dead after hit by speeding pickup truck on Kadarpur Road

A 22-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding pickup truck which rammed into a motorcycle she was riding pillion on, along Kadarpur Road in the Badshahpur area on Saturday evening, police said. According to police, the pickup truck driver who was riding recklessly and fled the scene immediately after the collision

The incident took place approximately between 8.30 to 9.00pm on Saturday, when the truck hit a motorcycle from behind and led to the death of the woman who had taken an Uber ride, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The woman, identified as Lakshmi (single name), hailed from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal and worked as a housekeeping executive with an app-based home services company in Gurugram.

Lakshmi had booked an Uber motorcycle ride when the speeding pickup truck struck the vehicle from behind. The woman had sustained grievous injuries and was bleeding excessively and the driver also sustained scratches and cuts, said police.

“The woman was taken to the nearby Akropolis Hospital by her Uber driver,” a senior police official said.

According to police, the pickup truck driver who was riding recklessly and fled the scene immediately after the collision. “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the driver,” the senior official said.

Police have seized the truck, which is registered in Hisar. “A team of police officials has been deployed to track him down and apprehend him,” said Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

An FIR was registered against the driver on Sunday under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act at Badhshahpur police station on Sunday, officials informed.