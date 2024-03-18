 Woman jumps to death from 14th floor in Gurugram’s Sector-65 - Hindustan Times
Woman jumps to death from 14th floor in Gurugram’s Sector-65

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 06:06 AM IST

The woman had been suffering from depression for the last few years, after her twin sister had allegedly died by suicide in 2020

A 27-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of a residential building located in Sector-65, police said on Monday.

A 27-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of a residential building located in Gurugram Sector-65. (Representational Image)

According to the police, the woman had been suffering from depression for the last few years, after her twin sister had allegedly died by suicide in 2020. She was undergoing treatment, they said.

Station house officer of Sector 65 police station, Santosh Kumar, said that the woman lived alone in the apartment. “The incident took place on Sunday evening and the security guards informed the police control room after which a team was sent to the spot. The woman was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

Kumar said the family members revealed that the deceased was undergoing treatment for the last four years since she lost her younger sister.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot and family members did not suspect any foul play. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Monday,” he said.

Investigators said that inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of CrPC, which relates to death by suicide.

