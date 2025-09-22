Woman killed in hit-and-run on Golf Course Road, police scanning CCTV

A 35-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding car while crossing Golf Course Road in Sector 54 on Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place at approximately 10.10am outside the La Lagune residential society, when the woman was heading home to Saraswati Kunj. The woman suffered severe injuries to her head, neck, and spine. The driver fled the scene.

Investigating Officer (IO) Dharmender of the Sector 53 police station identified the victim as Sarjeena Biwi, originally from West Bengal. “She died on the spot due to a severe head injury and excessive bleeding,” he said.

Police said the control room received a call from a passerby about an unconscious woman lying on the road. “An emergency response vehicle (ERV) was dispatched within minutes. The ERV reached the spot at 10.18am and found the woman’s body in a pool of blood,” Dharmender added.

Officers inspected the site before sending the body for medical examination. “When we found the woman, she showed no signs of life, with significant bleeding. She used to work as a house help in the society from where she was returning home near Saraswati Kunj,” the IO said.

The woman suffered severe injuries to her head, neck, and spine. The driver fled the scene. “As part of the ongoing investigations, CCTV footage of nearby areas is being scanned to identify the vehicle. So far, we’ve not been able to ascertain any information about who was driving,” Dharmender noted.

The autopsy was conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “No FIR has been registered yet, and further action will be taken based on autopsy findings,” Dharmender said.