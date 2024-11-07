Menu Explore
Woman kills mother with boyfriend’s help, arrested: Police

ByDebashish Karmakar
Nov 07, 2024 05:56 AM IST

The murder took place early on Monday morning when Rukhsana Khatoon, 45, woke up to find her married daughter Muskaan, 20, asleep with her boyfriend Mohammad Javed, 22, inside her room

A 20-year-old married woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly smothering her mother to death with the help of her boyfriend after police suspect she found them in a compromising position at Alawalpur in Nuh, they said.

Family members suspected foul play and alerted the police control room about the woman’s death, he said adding she was arrested on Tuesday after interrogation during which she confessed to the murder. (File Photo)
Family members suspected foul play and alerted the police control room about the woman's death, he said adding she was arrested on Tuesday after interrogation during which she confessed to the murder. (File Photo)

The murder took place early on Monday morning when Rukhsana Khatoon, 45, woke up to find her married daughter Muskaan, 20, asleep with her boyfriend Mohammad Javed, 22, inside her room.

Investigators said that the woman threatened them that she would inform Javed’s family about it. They said that fearing backlash from both families, Javed smothered her to death with a pillow while Muskaan overpowered her mother.

They said that Muskaan had got married seven months back to a man in Nuh and had reached home for a few days to attend a relative’s wedding. It was during her stay that Muskaan and Javed planned to meet as her father Mohammad Izhar was not at home.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh Police, said after killing the woman, the duo dragged her body to her room and put it on the bed to make it look like she was asleep. “Afterwards, Javed fled from the spot,” he said.

Family members suspected foul play and alerted the police control room about the woman’s death, he said adding she was arrested on Tuesday after interrogation during which she confessed to the murder.

Based on the complaint of Muskaan’s uncle Mohammad Nauman, an FIR was registered against Muskaan and Javed under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar police station in Nuh on Monday night.

