Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Woman, kin injured in F’bad rape bid; accused absconding

ByDebashish Karmakar
Jul 02, 2025 05:01 PM IST

A 29-year-old woman and her sister-in-law were severely injured after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault one of them and later attacked both with an iron rod in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh last week, police said on Tuesday

According to investigators, the survivor — a teacher at a private school — had gone with her sister-in-law to her husband’s farmland to check on crops and borewell equipment. (File photo)
The attack occurred between 9am and 10am on June 25 in Jawan village, but the First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Chhansa police station only after the survivor, who sustained critical injuries, was able to give her statement on Monday.

According to investigators, the survivor — a teacher at a private school — had gone with her sister-in-law to her husband’s farmland to check on crops and borewell equipment.

The two had travelled by scooter, and while the survivor moved towards a hut on the farm to inspect the pumps and electrical connections, the sister-in-law waited some distance away, police said.

“A local man, who was in the nearby fields, attacked her inside the hut. She said the man tried to harass her, so she raised an alarm. Her sister-in-law rushed to help, and both women tried to resist, but the suspect overpowered them and punched them repeatedly,” a senior police officer said.

The man then picked up a rusted rebar (iron rod) from the site and assaulted both women brutally before fleeing. The survivor suffered severe head injuries and deep cuts, while her sister-in-law sustained a leg fracture during the scuffle, police said.

“The sister-in-law somehow managed to drag the woman to the road where their scooter was parked. She tied the survivor to herself using her saree and sped to the Civil Hospital for medical aid,” the officer added.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad police, confirmed that teams have been constituted to arrest the suspect at the earliest. “The condition of both the women is stable at present,” he said.

