Woman, three daughters found dead in Nuh well; husband, kin booked

Police on Monday recovered the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and her three minor daughters – aged six months, three years, and five years – from the bottom of a well in Nuh’s Ferozpur Jhirka, investigators said, adding that a murder case has been filed against the husband and his family, who are absconding. Villagers alerted police after spotting bodies in the morning; rescuers used hooks, nets and oxygen gear to retrieve others from nearly 70 feet deep. (Getty Images)

Investigators privy with the case details said that the woman’s father has alleged in his complaint that her husband and in-laws murdered the four and threw the bodies into a well near their house.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against her husband and six in-laws under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka police station on Monday.

The complaint added there was ongoing marital discord and the husband “frequently assaulted her”. She had alerted her father on Saturday after being assaulted again, expressing fear that they might kill her.

Investigators said the bodies of the two older girls were found floating and were pulled out after an hour of search, as rescuers initially lacked equipment to enter the well. Oxygen cylinders, nets, and fishing hooks were arranged to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer of Sadar Ferozpur Jhirka police station, said large fishing hooks were lowered into the well as the bodies of the mother and three-year-old daughter were submerged at least 60-70 feet deep. “Using these hooks, the bodies of the mother and another daughter were fished out,” he said.

The incident came to light Monday morning when villagers fetching water spotted the two floating bodies and alerted police.

“Her husband and six other in-laws have fled from the home after locking it. The woman and daughters were last spotted Sunday evening. Her husband and in-laws had not reported them missing to police,” Chand added.

Investigators said bodies have been handed over to the family after autopsies and their reports will bring clarity on the exact cause of deaths.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused.