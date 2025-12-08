Woman’s body found buried near Iffco Chowk metro station; police suspect murder

Gurugram: The body of an unidentified woman was found buried at an open ground near Iffco Chowk Metro Station in sector 29, police said. The remains of the woman, believed to be aged between 30 and 35, were found after locals passing through nearby Leisure Valley Park spotted it on Sunday afternoon, said officials. The forensic science laboratory team found no injury marks on the body.

A senior official at DLF sector 29 police station said that the woman was suspected to have been murdered and buried the night before, on Saturday. “A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was rushed to the spot and found no injury marks on the body,” the senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators suspect the woman was strangled and her body was buried to destroy evidence. No documents or identity cards were recovered from the body.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police said the body was sent to a nearby mortuary for an autopsy under section 194 (procedure to probe unnatural deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “Further action will be decided based on autopsy findings. Missing persons reports from all police stations are being scrutinised, along with scanning of CCTVs in nearby areas, to ascertain the identity of the victim,” Turan said.