Women highlight safety gaps despite Gurugram’s rapid development

Despite rapid urban development and its reputation as the Millennium City, concerns over women’s safety, accessibility and inclusivity continue to persist in Gurugram, residents said while reflecting on the city’s growth on the run up to International Women’s Day. Citizens said patriarchy still affects local decision-making despite women councillors representing several municipal wards. (HT Archive)

Many residents said that while the city has witnessed significant physical expansion over the years, public infrastructure and civic planning have not kept pace with the needs of women. Kusum Sharma, chairperson of the Suncity RWA in Sector 54, said that despite two decades of development, concerns around women’s safety and basic amenities remain largely unchanged.

“It has been over 20–21 years since I started living in Gurugram, and the city has grown immensely—from forested land to towering high-rises. But the situation for women remains much the same. The streets still feel unsafe and one has to think twice before stepping out after 9 pm,” she said. “Safety is not limited to streets alone but also extends to basic infrastructure such as public washrooms. There is little hygiene in public toilets and facilities like sanitary napkin dispensers are missing. Many of these spaces are simply not designed keeping women in mind.”

Savita Devi, a senior citizen and resident of Sector 46, said the participation of women in decision-making is often undermined by the interference of their male family members despite several wards being represented by women councillors. “People believe this is a practice confined to villages, but welcome to Gurugram, where patriarchy still influences decision-making,” she said. “We celebrate Women’s Day and talk about womanhood, but there is still a lot that women need and demand from the administration.”

Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of the Raahgiri NGO, said Gurugram still falls short of being safe and inclusive for women. “As a mother of a young girl, I worry about her safety in this city,” she said. “Gurugram lacks robust public transport and is not pedestrian-friendly. Cities that offer public buses, walkable streets, vibrant public spaces, and diverse mobility options are inherently safer for women. Here, the focus has shifted entirely to vehicles. The city offers malls and pubs, but little culture or community spaces that make women feel included.”

Vaishali Rana, an environmentalist, said the city still has a long way to go in ensuring safety and accessibility. “The city is not livable for single women at all. There is a need for stricter policing, better patrolling, and stronger safety measures in public spaces,” she said. “Every other street in the city has inadequate street lights. The stretches are dark, and for pedestrians, not only just women, that can be risky at times. Streetlights are one of the basic amenities, yet we have to ask for that everyday. The city is not designed for women.”

Meanwhile, Aditi Sharma, a college student in Gurugram, said the city offers opportunities but safety concerns remain. “Gurugram offers many opportunities for young women, especially in terms of education, internships, and exposure, but there is more to it,” she said.

“The city has changed, but there is still a long way to go. The day parents feel comfortable allowing their daughters to travel alone late in the evening without worrying about their safety will be the day we can truly call the city inclusive for women,” she added.

“Gurugram may be considered a safe city, but there is still a long way to go before it becomes the safest for women. Women’s safety cannot rely solely on laws and policing; it requires a collective effort from society. Strong community vigilance, active support from residents, better street lighting, prompt police response, awareness about women’s rights, and strict action against harassment are essential. Only when society stands united and refuses to tolerate any form of harassment can we truly make our city safer for every woman,” said Advocate Seema Nain, a resident of Sector 110.

Separately, on Friday, Gurugram Police launched “Digital Saheli,” a dedicated helpline aimed at ensuring women’s digital safety by providing assistance within 24 hours of complaints related to AI-generated deepfake videos, online harassment and other cyber offences.

Officials said women can reach the help desk by calling 9999981002 or through the Gurugram Police chatbot at +91 9599964777.