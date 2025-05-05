Work on Delhi-Haryana-Rajasthan RRTS to start in August 2026

Construction of the regional rapid transport system (RRTS) project from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahjahanpur-Behror in Rajasthan, passing through Gurugram, is likely to begin in August 2026 and completed by November 2031, according to the new detailed project (DPR) report prepared by executing agency National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). According to the revised plan, the Namo Bharat train will now move along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Aerocity itself instead of taking the Old-Delhi Gurgaon road (HT Archive)

The revised DPR, a copy of which was accessed by HT, pegged the cost of the 102-kilometre project at ₹35,000 crore, which will be shared by the Government of India, and the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

“NCRTC has revised DPR of SKK-SNB corridor due to changes in the alignment, stations and various other Technical parameters,” the report read.

A senior government official aware of the matter said that key changes have been made to the alignment of the project from Delhi to Gurugram. “According to the revised plan, the Namo Bharat train will now move along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from Aerocity itself instead of taking the Old-Delhi Gurgaon road, as planned earlier. The underground alignment from Aerocity will traverse along NH-48 on the right-hand side of the highway with a station at Cyber City, after which the alignment gets elevated along NH-48 on left hand side passing through Iffco Chowk and Signature Chowk,” the official said.

Besides the change in alignment, the report also outlined a tentative schedule for the construction of the RRTS corridor. According to the timeline, general consultants for the project—akin to chief designer and contractor— will be selected between December 2025 and May 2026, the land acquisition will be completed between December 2025 and November 2027, preliminary investigation and detailed designing will be carried out between December 25 and November 2027, and the construction of elevated structures will be carried out between August 2026 and August 2030.

Underground structures are scheduled to be completed by January 2031, and the work on tracks, signalling and other related work is scheduled to be done by June 2031, following which testing of the RRTS system will be carried out between May 2031 and October 2031, and the RRTS system will commence service by November 2031.

According to the latest proposed alignment, the RRTS will start from Sarai Kale Khan Namo Bharat Station in Delhi, after which it will go underground and pass through stations at INA, Munirka and Aerocity in Delhi. After crossing the Delhi-Haryana border along the NH-48 (on the right-hand side), the RRTS will pass through Cyber City Namo Bharat Station and move along NH-48 on an elevated section up to Iffco Chowk, and then go underground at Rajiv Chowk station and Hero Honda Chowk station. From there, it will head to the outskirts of Gurugram, at Kherki Daula, and onwards to Manesar, Pachgaon, Bilaspur Chowk, Dharuhera, MBIR, Rewari, and Shajahlur-Nimrana-Behrore (SNB) station.

The total route length of the corridor will be 105 kilometres, of which around 38 kilometres will be underground and 67 kilometres will be elevated, as per the revised DPR.

Of the ₹35,000 spend, the Government of India will bear ₹6,500 crore, NCT of Delhi ₹1,900 crore, Haryana ₹4,400 crore and Rajasthan ₹80 crore. Around ₹19,000 crore will be generated as loans from multilateral funding agencies, it said.