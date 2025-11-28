Work on Gurugram metro project starts, boring begins for first pillar

Two months after carrying out the groundwork for Gurugram metro project, contractor Dilip Buildcon on Thursday officially started the construction of a metro track near the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office in sector 44. During the work on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Gurugram metro rail limited (GMRL) officials and the contractor’s team started work on the first pillar around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, after a brief ceremony at the metro site. According to GMRL officials, four piles will be cast underground to support one metro pillar, with each pile taking 18 hours to be constructed.

SR Sangwa, GMRL director said that all safety arrangements and traffic diversions were carried out at the site before starting the work. “The work on construction of piles has started and construction of pillars will also start soon. Over 900 pillars will be constructed on the 15 kilometres track in the first phase, starting from the originating station to sector 9. We are making all efforts to ensure that the work is completed within the deadline,” he said.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director, GMRL said that start of work on the metro track was a major milestone, and GMRL was working parallelly with all agencies in the city including the project contractor to expedite the pace of construction, remove utilities on the carriageway and early acquisition of land. “Gurugram metro project is a high priority project for the state government, and GMRL is taking all steps to ensure deadlines are met. We want to ensure that city residents gets a sustainable mass transport facility,” he said.

Officials also said that they are also finalising the tender for phase two of the project, which will be floated by the end of next month.

A senior official of Dilip Buildcon said that the pile which is being bored will be 28 metres deep and have a diameter of 1 metres. “Four piles will be constructed after every 28 metres to support the pillar on which the track will be constructed. We have taken all measures to ensure safety and security of workers. It is a challenge to work on such a site but we will work round-the-clock to ensure deadlines are met,” he said.

Under phase one, the scope of work includes construction of 15.22 km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85-km spur to Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in sector 33.

The stations to be constructed in phase one includes Millennium City Centre — which will be connected with the present Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) station through an interchange, sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), sector 47, Subhash Chowk, sector 48, sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase six, sector 10, sector 37, Basai, sector 9 and sector 101.