Cab driven on wrong side rams ACP’s vehicle in Gurugram, driver booked

In yet another accident resulting from wrong side driving in Gurugram, a cab collided with the vehicle of an assistant commissioner of police near Signature Tower on Tuesday afternoon. Before he could be caught, the driver quickly reversed the cab and fled the spot, hitting the ACP's car once again in the process, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Police said the incident took place around 1pm Tuesday near Signature Tower when ACP (traffic) Shiv Archan Sharma was returning to his office in Sector 28 after finishing his duty for chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Gurugram.

Poonam Hooda, station house officer of Civil Lines police station, said the ACP and his staff had a narrow escape. “The car driver, in an attempt to quickly flee the spot, rammed the ACP’s vehicle twice. We have identified the driver but are yet to arrest him,” she said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, was registered at Civil Lines police station on Wednesday, said police.

Manish Kumar, constable and driver of the ACP’s vehicle, said they were on their way from Rajiv Chowk to Traffic Tower after finishing CM duty. “The ACP was seated in the rear. We were turning towards MDI Chowk near Signature Tower, when we saw a cab speeding towards us on the wrong side. I quickly stopped the car and the constable seated beside me got down and signalled the cab driver to stop. But he was unable to apply the brakes on time and ended up ramming our vehicle. We tried to intercept him but he reversed his cab, once more ramming our vehicle, and drove back towards MDI Chowk,” he said.

Police said the police team tried to chase the cab but he took a U-turn and fled towards Signature Tower. “We have taken a photo of the cab, a Swift Dzire,” said the constable, asking not to be named.

This is the second such incident in two days, said police. Late Monday night, three police personnel were injured after a water tanker coming on the wrong side collided with a police vehicle assigned to the convoy of Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar near Himgiri Chowk.

