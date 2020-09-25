e-paper
Home / Cities / Gurugram: NHAI allows partial resumption of work on Sohna road project

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:13 IST
Abhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl
         

abhishek.behl@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram: The National Highways Authority of India has allowed partial resumption of work on the Sohna road project from Saturday. The work was stopped after the collapse of a concrete slab of an elevated corridor of the project on August 22. NHAI officials said that work would be allowed to start at surface level and not on the elevated structure, which will be resumed only after getting the report of high-level technical committee probing the collapse.

The permission to resume work comes after an inspection was conducted by NHAI project director on September 16 and a report was submitted by an independent engineer on the measures taken to improve safety at the site, the officials said.

“Permission has been granted to start work at surface level after the contractor installed seamless barricades, grilles and other safety measures. However, work on the elevated section will not resume till further directions,” said Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI.

To study the reasons for the collapse of span, NHAI had formed a committee which has directed that concrete strength should be tested in a private laboratory.

The 21.66 km-long Sohna road project (from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna) has two parts. The first part includes an underpass and an elevated road from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur. The second part comprises the expansion of 12.72-km road from Badshahpur to Sohna and will involve construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the entire stretch.

