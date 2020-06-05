Gurugram notifies six new containment zones

cities

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:08 IST

Gurugram:

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district administration on Friday added six new areas and apartments to the list of containment zones, while three areas were denotified. Now, the number of containment zones in the district has increased to 66 from 63, officials said.

The new containment zones are – Lagoon Apartment (DLF City Phase 3), Princeton Estate (DLF Phase 5), Nitin Vihar, Hans Enclave (Lanes 1 to 6 and 11 to 13), Saraswati Vihar (Maruti Vihar Gate) and Rajiv Colony ( Lane 2).

“Six new areas have been added. Three areas – Jharsa Village, Chanden Vihar, and Godrej Frontier Society – have not reported any new cases in the past 28 days. These areas have been denotified now,” said Dr MP Singh, nodal officer for containment zones.

He said that the health department is considering an area as a containment zone only if five Covid-19 cases are reported from there. Earlier, even if a single patient was reported, then that particular lane where a patient stayed was declared as containment zone.

“It is due to the rapid increase in the Covid-19 cases that we are considering an area as a containment zone only after five Covid-19 positive cases. These cases have to be reported within the 1-kilometre perimeter of the epicentre, where the first infection has been reported,” said Singh.

The district administration last month revised the perimeter of the containment zones to one kilometre from three kilometres.

Other affected areas continuing from the last list are Govt Middle School, block C Palam Vihar; street number 1, Panchwali Colony in Daultabad; area around Nathuram market, DLF Phase 4; Orchid Garden, La Lagune Apartment and Olive Tower in Sector 54; Aggarwal Store, Yash Public School and RBS school in Palam Vihar Extension; Tau Gopi wali Gali in Rajendra Park; House numbers 685 to 789 and 915 to 919 in Chakkarpur; slums in Sector 53; community centre in Gurgaon village; Sadhguru Enclave and streets numbers 4,5,6 in Noble Enclave; streets on Old Railway road near Kalinath temple; Jwala mill parking wall in Sector 22; streets in Prempuri in sector 32; house numbers 219-223 of Indra Colony in Sector 52; Nilu ki Dhani in Shikohpur; Yadav Bhawan area in Rajiv Colony.

Some areas like Sirhaul, Dundahera, Rajiv Nagar, Shakti Park, Krishna Nagar, and Jyoti Park, among others are also included in the list, having at least 20-40 active Covid-19 cases.

The areas notified in Pataudi are Hari Mandir, Chotta Baazar in ward number 8 and some parts of village Dadawas. In Sohna, street number 6, N block, Naya Gaon and Mohan Nagar were notified as containment zones.