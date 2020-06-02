Gurugram records highest single-day jump with 160 Covid-19 cases, breaches 1,000 mark

cities

Gurugram:

The district on Tuesday registered 160 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump till date, taking the tally of positive cases to 1,063, according to the state health department bulletin. In Gurugram, the Covid-19 death count stands at four.

Of the 1,063 cases, 775 are active cases while 284 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after being cured. Since last Tuesday (May 26), positive cases in Gurugram have seen a sharp spike of more than 235%. The district, which accounts for about 40% of Haryana’s total tally of 2,652 cases, has the highest Covid-19 burden in the state till now, official data shows.

The data shows that only 57 cases were reported till April 30 in Gurugram. From May 1 till May 25, when the total count of infected persons was 284, the cases grew by five times in 25 days. And the positive cases tripled in a week’s time from May 26 to June 1. Till now, more than 14,000 samples have been tested in the district, officials said.

Now, cases are being reported from almost every area of the district. However, numbers are constantly increasing in the emerging hot spots like Sirhaul where 42 people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, 35 in Dundahera, 33 in Rajeev Nagar, among other residential areas where the cases have exceeded beyond 20.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that nearly 80% of the coronavirus disease cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. “These patients should not panic as they can easily be cured at home through isolation. Our teams will visit patients who will be under home isolation and samples of high-risk contacts of the patients will be taken from the home,” said Khatri in a statement issued on Tuesday .

According to the deputy commissioner, teams will enquire about the patients’ health for 17 days through telephonic calls. The home isolation will be over if there is no onset of symptoms like fever and cold for 10 days. It will be informed by the health team to the patient.

Khatri also said that there is no necessity for a test if the time period of isolation is over. Notably, those admitted in hospital will go through a confirmatory test on the 10th day.