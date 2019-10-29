Gurugram’s air quality ‘very poor’ as diesel gensets remain in play

cities

Gurugram Air quality in the city remained ‘very poor’ two days after the Diwali festivities, with a reading of 368 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin, marking a marginal improvement from the previous day’s AQI of 372. Despite officials maintaining that there is a ban on the use of diesel generators, several residential societies, including condominiums in newer sectors were found using diesel generators extensively for power backup.

Experts and officials said on Tuesday that pollution would likely decrease over the next couple of days, owing to strong westerly winds and also light rainfall (a consequence of the super cyclone Kyarr in the Arabian Sea).

Gurugram on Tuesday also happened to be the least polluted major city in the National Capital Region, with Faridabad coming in second, with an AQI reading of 387. Air quality in Delhi was just short of ‘severe’, with a reading of 400 on the AQI, while Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality, with AQI values surpassing the 400 mark.

Experts and officials attributed the slight improvement in air quality to favourable weather conditions. “Thanks to cyclone Kyarr, we are experiencing strong south-westerly winds that are dispersing dust away from Gurugram, blowing it toward the capital and beyond,” said Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist.

“However, for a significant improvement, we will need either rain to wash the dust out of the air, or sunlight to heat up the air and carry the pollutants above the surface,” he added.

At present, though, due to the overcast sky, particles are settling close to the earth with only the wind to blow them away. According to the data captured by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s (HSPCB) air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan, the maximum concentration of finer particulate matter (PM2.5) on Tuesday stood at 392 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), an improvement from the previous day, when the level soared past the 500ug/m3 mark. The safe limit, as per Indian standards, is 60ug/m3.

While air pollution in the city touched ‘emergency’ levels for two days, it remains unclear how many of the steps ordered by the deputy commissioner, in his Grap-related communique on October 9, were carried out. These include banning of diesel generator sets, enhancement of parking fees and introduction of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme for private vehicles, among others.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri did not answer calls or respond to messages seeking comment.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, confirmed that a ban on diesel generators is in effect, but did not provide information on how many violations have been detected or acted upon. “We are only regulating industries. For residential areas, you will have to ask the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG),” Singh said.

Hindustan Times, however, found that multiple residential buildings, including condominiums in newer sectors, were continuing to use diesel generator sets for power, despite the restrictions instated by Environment Pollution(Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca).

Members of several residents’ welfare association (RWAs) confirmed that they did not face any hindrance in using diesel generator sets.

The president of a high-rise in Sector 67, who did not want to be named, said, “There is no way we can stop using diesel generator sets. It is a necessity, given the power situation. No official has inquired about it.”

Air quality in the city is predicted to improve tomorrow, with a forecasted AQI of 257 (’poor’), according to CPCB data.

