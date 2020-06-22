e-paper
Gurugram: Temperature falls marginally, sporadic rain likely this week

Gurugram: Temperature falls marginally, sporadic rain likely this week

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, a fall of roughly two degrees from Saturday’s 38 degrees to record. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.1 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast, temperature is expected to hover in a similar range with sporadic rainfall predicted until Thursday. A cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers has been predicted by the weather department for Monday. Spells of rain can be expected until Thursday, as per the IMD. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 degree and 30 degree Celsius, respectively.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 14-25.

Air quality in the city remained ‘moderate’ on Sunday, recording 149 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 170 AQI in the ‘moderate’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday.

