Gurugram: Three arrested for assaulting police officers when asked to show curfew pass in Manesar

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:20 IST

Gurugram: Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a police official when they were stopped at a checkpoint in Manesar and asked to show curfew passes on Thursday night. Police said the accused allegedly hurled abuses at the policemen, tore the uniform of a traffic police official and threatened them of dire consequences.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.50pm when a police team was inspecting vehicle movement at a check point near the Manesar bus stand. Police said they noticed a car headed towards Jaipur and flagged it down.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the driver did not slow down and the car was eventually stopped when a police official closed the barricades.

Police said the driver claimed to be headed to Rewari with his two friends on the pretext of purchasing some medicine but when questioned, he could not name the medicine he was out to buy. “A traffic police official asked the driver if they had a curfew pass. The driver got agitated and started hurling abuses at the police officials. He alighted from the car and grabbed him by the collar and tore his uniform. The accused claimed to have “connections” and threatened to have the police official fired for stopping him,” alleged the police official.

When other policemen tried to reason with him, his two friends also allegedly started arguing and manhandling the officers. Police said the three were arrested and later released on bail.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act at the Manesar police station on Friday.