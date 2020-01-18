Gurugram to get 22,000 more LED streetlights

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:30 IST

Gurugram Around 22,000 LED streetlights will be installed on city streets by the year-end, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) now empowered to undertake projects worth ₹10 crore without further approvals.

The decision to empower the MCG was taken by Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, during a meeting with mayors and municipal commissioners in the state at his Chandigarh residence. Officials of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) were also present.

According to MCG officials, Khattar announced a list of civic targets for the state. The agenda, though yet to be officially disclosed, includes specific civic targets for each district in Haryana. For Gurugram, the addition of 22,000 LED streetlights is one such target, said the mayor.

“Around 71,000 LED streetlights have been installed by the MCG over the last two years. The CM had set specific targets in regard to streetlights for each district. It was decided that additional 22,000 LED streetlights needed to be installed in Gurugram, taking the total of LED streetlights to 93,000,” said Madhu Azad, mayor.

The MCG has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) since August 2017 for installing LED streetlights.

Projects in excess of ₹10 crore will now be sent to the ULB’s Chandigarh office for approval. In addition, Khattar also increased the financial power of all municipal commissioners from ₹1 crore to ₹2.5 crore.

As per officials, during the meeting, a presentation was made by commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, highlighting the functions of the MCG. Khattar, later, directed all commissioners and mayors to use a role model for their respective district.

It was revealed during the meeting that the MCG is the only civic body in the state to have a surplus of funds.

During the meeting, the CM also launched two initiatives — online application for water and sewerage connections, and Change of Land Use (CLU) — said officials.

At the end of the meeting, Azad submitted a list of 11 agendas that were passed in the MCG House since November 2017 and are awaiting approval of the state government.

The 11 agendas include the demand of providing ₹1 crore power to the councillors for development works, construction of MCG’s office building, regularisation of colonies and improving the condition of government school buildings. Azad also had a meeting with V Umashankar, the principal secretary of ULB, and submitted to him the list of pending agendas.