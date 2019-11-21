Guv for amending Chishti Urdu, Arabi, Farsi University’s name

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:47 IST

Lucknow UP governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday suggested amending the name of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Urdu, Arabi Farsi University.

“By this name it appears that only three subjects -Urdu, Farsi and Arabi - are taught here but when I saw the annual report, there are so many other subjects,” she said during the 4th convocation of the university here. She suggested the name should be amended to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University.

Addressing the students and other scholars, she said it was just a suggestion and could be implemented if there was consensus.

The governor also advised the university to hold a talk on the Constitution of India on November 26. “We should deliberate on our duties and rights enshrined in the Constitution,” she said.

She also urged the students to discourage the practice of dowry and child marriage. “Those who passed out today should take a pledge neither to accept not offer dowry,” the governor said.

She also asked vice-chancellor Mahrukh Mirza to hold monthly health check-up of girl students and suggested that universities should adopt five villages each. “I will visit to check the activities of universities in five adopted villages,” said the governor.

There were so many government and private universities and by adopting five villages each, these educational institutions would play a major role in the development of the country, she added.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said earlier the university was established to teach Urdu, Arabi, and Farsi but other subjects were introduced with time. He added that the government was endeavouring to make this university as a world acknowledged educational institution.

Special guest on the occasion, former officiating chief minister of UP, Ammar Rizvi said the university was one of the best language institutions. He exhorted students to work for the society.

Girls outshine boys in the medal tally

Girl students bagged 40 medals of total 65. Of the total 29 gold medals, 18 were bagged by girls and 11 by boys. Twelve silver medals were bagged by girls out of total 18. Similarly, girl students outshone boys in the bronze medal tally too, as 10 out of 18 medals went to girls. The highest number of medals was bagged by students of the education department of the university. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti gold medal was awarded to Masood Ahmad and Chancellor’s medal to Abhishek verma.

TEACHERS HONOURED

Three teachers of the university received Letter of Appreciation for their meaningful contribution to the university. They included Tanu Dang, assistant professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Doa Naqvi, assistant professor, Department of Business Administration and Mazhar Khaliq, department of computer science.