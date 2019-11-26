Guv to law-makers: Spread constitutional consciousness

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:17 IST

SPECIAL LEGISLATURE SESSION

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday called upon the state’s law-makers to spread constitutional consciousness by being examples in their social lives.

“A journey of thousand miles begins with a single step, so I request hon’ble members to present such examples in their social lives that spread constitutional consciousness among citizens,” the governor said while addressing a joint sitting of the two houses of state legislature at the special session convened to mark the Constitution Day.

Patel read out the Preamble and the fundamental duties as given in the Constitution and said the purpose of the Constitution was to ensure equality and dignity of all. She said the power of the Constitution was derived from the people of the country.

“The Preamble clearly explains the source of power and nature of the Constitution and the purpose of its making,” said Patel.

Opposition members, including leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for ‘violating the Constitution’. Howerver, they refrained from causing any obstructions during the governor’s address as this was special session of the house.

Except Congress, other major opposition parties took part in the proceedings. This move of the Opposition parties is seen as significant in the backdrop of the October 2 special session when some opposition members turned rebels and attended the proceedings despite boycott.

Listing the ‘fundamental duties’, Patel said if the country ensured rights to freedom, dignified life and equality then duties were also expected from them. “Role of governments is also important to make the purpose of the Constitution a success. Appropriate environment can be provided by the central and state governments for discharge of above duties of the citizens,” said the governor.

Patel also dwelt upon the achievements of the Yogi government and also referred to the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ and ‘ODOP scheme’ etc, and said the union government, too, was determined “ensure the unity and integrity of the nation as contained in the Preamble.”

The governor said “The government of India, while taking a historic step recently, removed the special provisions of Article 370 relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Article 35A of the Constitution has been repealed. Thus this resolution of the Preamble has been rendered tangible. Now all the provisions of the Indian Constitution will be equally applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. The laws which are applicable in other parts of India will now apply in Jammu and Kashmir as well. The dream of ‘ek desh ek vidhan ek nishan’ has now been realised.”