Gym trainers need to undergo police verification, carry ID at all times in Ghaziabad

In a move aimed at improving safety and accountability in gyms, the Ghaziabad district administration has made police verification and identity cards mandatory for all gym trainers and coaches working in fitness centres.

Trainers and coaches working at gyms in Ghaziabad will be required to display verified identity cards. (Unsplash)

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Under the new directive, gym owners should ensure that trainers complete the verification process before they are hired or allowed to continue working, reported Times of India. Trainers and coaches also need to carry and display identity cards containing their verified details while on duty. A seven-day deadline was given to the gym owners and operators for implementing the new requirements.

The decision is expected to affect hundreds of fitness establishments operating across Ghaziabad.

Trainers to undergo police verification

According to officials, the verification process will be similar to tenant verification procedures already followed by the police. Trainers will be allowed to work only after their background verification is completed.

"The mandatory background checks will help create a safer environment for members and reduce the risk of misconduct or criminal activity within such establishments, especially for women," TOI quoted Additional District Magistrate (city) Vikas Kashyap as saying.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities stated that the exercise is intended to maintain proper records of individuals employed in gyms and fitness centres. ID cards compulsory for trainers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities stated that the exercise is intended to maintain proper records of individuals employed in gyms and fitness centres. ID cards compulsory for trainers {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from police verification, trainers will have to wear identity cards carrying their proper details.

Officials said the cards are expected to include information such as the trainer's name, photograph, permanent address and contact details.

The administration believes that visible identification will help gym members know who they are interacting with and make it easier to establish accountability if required.

Gym owners responsible for compliance

The responsibility for implementing the new rules will rest with gym operators.

Owners of fitness centres have been directed to ensure that both existing employees and newly appointed trainers fulfil the requirements. Failure to adhere to the instructions could initiate action under applicable provisions, officials said.

Move aimed at improving safety standards

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The latest directive comes amid growing emphasis on safety measures in places where large numbers of people, including women and young adults, spend time.

While the administration maintained that the move is preventive in nature, officials said proper verification and identification would help create a transparent system within the fitness industry.

The decision also reflects the increasing focus on background checks in sectors involving direct interaction with the public.

Additionally, the administration also asked to install CCTV cameras in the surroundings and to display women safety helpline numbers and information.

For gym-goers, the new rules could offer an added layer of safety, while trainers and gym owners may need to adapt to stricter documentation requirements as the administration rolls out the measures across the district.

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However, there are mixed opinions regarding the new exercise; when a major chunk of people supports the action, a set of people raised their concerns over the new regulations that are expected to be implemented soon.