Noida, Ghaziabad set for a stormy weekend

Temperatures in Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring Ghaziabad were forecast to remain in mid-30s in the coming days with India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) issuing colour-coded alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds for the two districts over the weekend. The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Friday, forecasting “thunderstorm accompanied with a dust storm and hailstorms” and “thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60kmph”. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The IMD on Thursday issued an ‘orange’ alert for Friday, forecasting “thunderstorm accompanied with a dust storm and hailstorms” and “thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60kmph”.

It also issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Saturday and Sunday for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50kmph.

On Thursday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded the maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius (°C) and minimum temperature at 26.8 °C. In Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature stood at 37.1°C and minimum was 28.2°C, according to the IMD.

The districts experienced thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds on Wednesday evening, which brought relief from intense heat across parts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

In Ghaziabad, the district administration issued an advisory, urging residents to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions. The advisory followed an orange alert issued by the weather department forecasting rain and hailstorm activity on Friday and Saturday.

Anjani Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), appealed to residents to follow safety precautions during thunderstorms and hailstorms. “People should keep track of weather updates through official channels and avoid venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary during periods of severe weather. Residents should stay away from old and dilapidated structures, avoid standing near electric poles and overhead power lines, and refrain from taking shelter under trees during storms,” Singh said.

The administration also advised people to secure temporary structures such as tin sheds, avoid travelling during thunderstorms, and keep children and elderly family members indoors. Farmers have been asked not to visit fields during heavy rain or hailstorms and to store harvested crops at covered locations.

The weather department has forecast cloudy conditions, rain and thundershowers over the coming days, with a gradual dip in temperatures.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said the weather activity has already commenced over parts of north India under the influence of a fresh western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation over the plains.

“A fresh western disturbance has become active over the Himalayan region, while an induced circulation is developing over the adjoining plains. The impact is already being seen across parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR. Thunderstorms, dust storms, lightning activity and rain are likely to continue over many areas between till June 13. These storms may be accompanied by strong gusty winds, which can reduce visibility and cause localised damage to trees and temporary structures. Temperatures are expected to decline between till June 14, and are unlikely to cross 40°C during early part of the next week,” Palawat said.

Residents, meanwhile, said the rain had brought much-needed relief after days of oppressive heat.

“The weather became much more pleasant after the rain in the evening. However, strong winds during such storms can also create problems, especially for commuters and motorists, so people should remain cautious if fresh warnings have been issued,” said Amit Sharma, a resident of Sector 37, Noida.

Officials said residents can use the government’s weather alert applications for real-time forecasts and warnings and seek emergency medical assistance through toll-free helpline numbers if required.