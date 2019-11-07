Gzb mayor seeks transfer of municipal commissioner

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:58 IST

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad mayor Asha Sharma wrote to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers seeking a “transfer” of municipal commissioner Dinesh Chandra while alleging that works in the city are getting hampered and the city is likely to secure a poor ranking in the ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’.

The tiff between the mayor and the municipal commissioner has come to light several times in the past. During a board meeting held on September 18, all officials of the corporation, led by the municipal commissioner, had staged a walkout from the ongoing House proceedings following certain comments made by a councillor.

Later, Chandra and mayor shot off letters to the state government, raising their points.

“The city is facing several issues pertaining to cleanliness and garbage disposal and the municipal commissioner and officials seem not worried. We secured 13th rank during the last Swachh Survekshan, and this time, we are likely to fare poorly. This is because of the lax working of officials. People come to me and councillors for resolution of issues. That is why I have written to the CM as the corporation is not faring well,” Sharma said.

“The city is several facing civic issues. I myself has written about seven or eight letters to the municipal commissioner, but I received no reply whatsoever. If such issues persist, I will soon come out with councillors and take up cleaning of each ward of the city,” she said.

Recently, Sharma also shifted to a rented camp office at a monthly rent of about ₹72000 in Raj Nagar but the corporation is yet to release the rent amount.

“The rent is not an issue from our end, as the proposal for the camp office was cleared by the board. I have sent the proposal for approval of the state administration so that there is no financial objection to it at a later date. As far as the letter of the mayor is concerned, she is free to write but I and my officials are working hard to maintain the city and are working to get the ‘ODF++’ (open defecation free) certification,” Chandra said.

“The allegations against me are untrue. Our team of officials is working hard on all parameters of Swachh Survekshan-2020. I have worked hard to get the remaining land procured for the waste to energy plant at Galand. That was pending for past several years. I have also expedited the use of confiscated polythene material for making roads. The capacity of the plastic shredding plant has also been increased. My priority is to work and the state officials are free to decide,” he said.

Sharma, on the other hand, said since approval has not been given for the camp office, she paid the monthly rent of ₹72,000 from her own pocket.