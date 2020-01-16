H-RERA sets March deadline for Greenopolis project

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 20:24 IST

Gurugram The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (H-RERA), Gurugram, on Thursday asked the two developers of the Greenopolis project to start construction by February 1 and complete its first phase by March 31.

The authority also warned them against delays, stating that a penalty of ₹1 crore per day will be levied on each developer, if the work gets delayed. Taking umbrage of the fact that the developers had failed to comply with the directions of the authority on January 23 last year, the H-RERA court asked the developers why penal action should not be taken against them.

The Greenopolis project was launched in July 2012 by Orris Infrastructure Private Limited and 3C Shelters Private Limited in Sector 89 across 47 acres. The developers had said that the project was backed by a private equity fund with assets worth USD 1 billion and promised to deliver the houses by mid-2016. The licence for the project was issued to Orris Infrastructure and there are 1,800 buyers waiting for their flats.

The directions on Wednesday were issued by a three-member committee headed by H-RERA chairman, KK Khandelwal, alongside SC Kush and Samir Kumar. “We have made it clear to the two developers that work on the project should be started by February 1, failing which stiff penalties, which can go up to 5% of the project cost, will be imposed. We have also made it clear that penal action would be initiated if the order is not complied with,” said Kush.

He said that both the developers have been asked to submit a detailed plan for completing the second and third phases of the project, after the completion of the first phase. “Once possession of the first (phase) is given to buyers, their confidence would get boosted and they would also be ready to contribute their share for the project,” he said.

The housing project has been stuck due to a financial dispute between the two developers. Despite several notices, it has failed to take off so far.

A spokesperson for Orris Infrastructure said, “We will comply with the directions of the H-RERA.”

Earlier in the day, over 100 buyers of the project had protested at the office of the regulatory body and called upon deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who was present at the PWD guest house in connection with another event. “We are thankful to Chautala for taking up the cause of the homebuyers with H-RERA and we hope that his intervention will help us in getting our houses timely,” said Dimpy Dewan, a homebuyer and active member of the buyers’ group.