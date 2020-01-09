Half-burnt body of unidentified woman found in Nuh

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:58 IST

Gurugram A partially charred body of a woman in her early 20s was found in Tauru on Wednesday night. The police suspect that she might have been raped and murdered, and her body burnt to destroy the evidence.

The forensic team, however, was yet to confirm this on Thursday. The police are also yet to make any headway in the case as no suspect has been identified.

The police received a call from a village head in the area informing them that three men were seen fleeing in a car after setting someone ablaze on the Nuh-Tauru road. The complainant, upon reaching the spot that was 50 metres from the road, allegedly found that a body had been set ablaze.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that a team from the Tauru police station rushed to the spot but half the body had burnt by then. “We recovered samples of her clothing, part of a tracksuit, from the spot. We did not find anything else that could help identify the person. The caller could not identify the car registration number and no CCTV cameras were installed on the stretch,” she said.

The police said they are suspecting that she was killed at another location and brought to Nuh by a group of persons.

The police said that the face was charred beyond recognition. “We are suspecting she was murdered and brought to Nuh. We have written to neighbouring districts and states, to check if any missing person’s complaint was lodged recently,” said Kalia.

The police said their teams announced the recovery of the body in neighbouring villages but could not establish her identity. There were no complaints registered of any woman of a similar age missing during the period in Nuh and Gurugram.

Kalia said a forensic team had also visited the spot with a dog squad but could not get any lead. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report, as it will take place only after 72 hours if the body is not identified. The cause of murder will be known only after it. Also, forensics will confirm if she was raped,” she said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the SP on Thursday. A case under IPC sections of murder, disappearance of evidence and crime with common intention was filed against unknown assailants at Tauru police station on Wednesday night. “The biggest challenge is identification of the body, as it will give investigation a proper direction,” said Kalia.