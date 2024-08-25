Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.57 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 25, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.57 °C and 31.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.61 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.61 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|30.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.06 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|30.23 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|32.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|32.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 25, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy