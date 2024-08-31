Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 1, 2024 31.74 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 29.41 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 30.36 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 30.46 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 25.52 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 31, 2024, is 30.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 32.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.93 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.With temperatures ranging between 24.44 °C and 32.94 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024

