 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 31, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 31, 2024, is 30.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 32.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.93 °C and 33.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.44 °C and 32.94 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 1, 2024 31.74 °C Light rain
September 2, 2024 29.41 °C Moderate rain
September 3, 2024 30.36 °C Moderate rain
September 4, 2024 26.85 °C Light rain
September 5, 2024 30.46 °C Moderate rain
September 6, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 25.52 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 31, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.37 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.12 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.3 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.42 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 22.95 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 30.31 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.2 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on August 31, 2024
Haridwar weather update on August 31, 2024

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 31, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On