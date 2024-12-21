Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 21, 2024





Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 22, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.38 °C and 21.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 62.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 17.74 Sky is clear December 23, 2024 20.11 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 20.42 Sky is clear December 25, 2024 21.26 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 21.36 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 21.58 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 22.66 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear

