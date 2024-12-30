Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024





Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.79 °C and 20.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 31, 2024 17.40 Few clouds January 1, 2025 19.14 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 19.13 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 20.88 Scattered clouds January 4, 2025 21.97 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 24.14 Overcast clouds January 6, 2025 21.77 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 24.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.93 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.96 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 21.83 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.7 °C Sky is clear

