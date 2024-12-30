Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 30, 2024, is 17.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.39 °C and 19.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.79 °C and 20.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|17.40
|Few clouds
|January 1, 2025
|19.14
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|19.13
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|20.88
|Scattered clouds
|January 4, 2025
|21.97
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|24.14
|Overcast clouds
|January 6, 2025
|21.77
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
