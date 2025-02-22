Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 22, 2025, is 23.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.44 °C and 25.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:11 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.56 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 77.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 23.27 Overcast clouds February 24, 2025 25.57 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 26.20 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 27.20 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 28.31 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 28.70 Light rain March 1, 2025 27.69 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



