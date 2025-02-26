Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.12 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 26, 2025, is 24.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.12 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 26, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.26 °C and 27.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 107.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 27, 2025 24.85 Overcast clouds February 28, 2025 26.55 Light rain March 1, 2025 14.11 Light rain March 2, 2025 19.30 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 27.96 Light rain March 4, 2025 28.44 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 29.09 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.69 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.02 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 29.05 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 27.92 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 29.73 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.41 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.82 °C Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.