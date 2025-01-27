Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 27, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 27, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 27, 2025, is 16.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.44 °C and 21.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.

Haridwar weather update on January 27, 2025
Haridwar weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.06 °C and 21.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 28, 202516.62Sky is clear
January 29, 202520.00Sky is clear
January 30, 202521.53Scattered clouds
January 31, 202523.19Sky is clear
February 1, 202522.91Sky is clear
February 2, 202525.71Sky is clear
February 3, 202523.87Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.14 °C Few clouds
Kolkata20.64 °C Sky is clear
Chennai25.8 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru23.84 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad26.78 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad27.15 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.71 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On