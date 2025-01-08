Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 8, 2025, is 15.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 19.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.62 °C and 20.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|15.83
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|19.61
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|18.86
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|20.53
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|20.19
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|21.01
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|20.51
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
