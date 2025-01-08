Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 8, 2025, is 15.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 19.36 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 05:33 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.62 °C and 20.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 15.83 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 19.61 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 18.86 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 20.53 Light rain January 13, 2025 20.19 Light rain January 14, 2025 21.01 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 20.51 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



