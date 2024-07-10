Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.91 °C, check weather forecast for July 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 11, 2024 35.18 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 31.77 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 28.0 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 31.02 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 32.9 °C Moderate rain July 16, 2024 31.64 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 33.25 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.89 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.54 °C Broken clouds Chennai 32.94 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.29 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 33.24 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.16 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 10, 2024, is 32.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.91 °C and 35.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 11, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 35.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.With temperatures ranging between 25.91 °C and 35.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

