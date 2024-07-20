Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.69 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 21, 2024 35.33 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 25.32 °C Light rain July 24, 2024 32.94 °C Moderate rain July 25, 2024 31.06 °C Moderate rain July 26, 2024 29.87 °C Moderate rain July 27, 2024 30.14 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.52 °C Light rain Chennai 31.27 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.66 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 34.32 °C Light rain Delhi 35.62 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 20, 2024, is 32.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.69 °C and 35.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.01 °C and 35.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 25.69 °C and 35.56 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 12.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

