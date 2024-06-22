Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Jun 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 22, 2024, is 35.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 41.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 07:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.82 °C and 44.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.44 °C and 41.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 82.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|42.08 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|43.14 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 25, 2024
|41.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 26, 2024
|40.63 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 27, 2024
|38.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|37.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|30.97 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|40.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
